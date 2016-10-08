27 people injured in Germany due to gas leakage

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ About 27 people were injured as a result of a gas leakage in one of the hotels in Memmingen in Germany, Report inform citing newspaper Welt.

According to information doctors arrived in hotel after one of the women fainted.

As a result of gas leakage 27 people went to the hospital, while two women suffered. The cause of the incident not yet known. According to the police, the incident occurred due to technical problems. An investigation is underway.