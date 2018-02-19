27 more terrorists neutralized in Afrin, 3 villages liberated

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 1,641 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been neutralized since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

Report informs citing the NTV, the Turkish General Staff stated.

It was noted that on the 31st day of the operation, 27 more terrorists of PKK's affiliates in Syria - PYD and YPG - as well as Daesh were neutralized and three more villages were freed from terrorists.

31 Turkish soldiers were martyred and 170 militaries wounded since the start of the operation. The number of settlements liberated by the Turkish army in Afrin has reached 68.

Notably, the Olive Branch Operation was launched on January 20.