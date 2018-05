Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ A fireworks market in the town of Tultepec, State of México, exploded this afternoon, killing at least 29 people and injuring 70.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, explosions began in the San Pablito market, one of the principal distribution points for fireworks in the state.

According to report, 26 persons died at the scene of the explosions.