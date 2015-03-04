27 Houthis killed by attacks of al-Qaeda in Yemen

Baku.4 March.REPORT.AZ/ At least 27 Houthis have reportedly been killed in a series of suspected attacks by al-Qaeda in Yemen's Al-Bayda Governorate, Report informs.

At least 27 Houthis have been killed in a series of suspected attacks by al-Qaida in Yemen's Al-Bayda Governorate, sources said.

Ten people were killed after militants from al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) launched an attack on a stadium which was used by the Houthis as a training camp in the city of Al-Bayda.

Another eight Houthis died in an AQAP suicide car bombing attack on a gathering of the Shia Houthi group at a school in Az Zahir District in al-Bayda Governorate.

In separate development, at least nine Houthis were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Az Zahir District.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has claimed responsibility for the attacks.