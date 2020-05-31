​25 US cities impose curfew amid protests over Floyd's death

Twenty-five cities across 16 US states have imposed curfew amid the violent protests over the killing of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis city, Minnesota State, according to CNN.

The cities are Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (California), Denver (Colorado), Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Louisville (Kentucky), Minneapolis, St. Paul (Minnesota), Rochester (New York), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo (Ohio), Eugene, Portland (Oregon), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), Charleston, Columbia (South Carolina), Nashville (Tennessee), Salt Lake City (Utah), Seattle (Washington), Milwaukee (Wisconsin).

The protesters were enraged by the death of George Floyd after a white police officer knelt on his neck while he was in custody, allegedly killing him. CNN reported that the officer had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department's Internal Affairs.

Minneapolis police say Floyd resembled a suspect wanted for allegedly trying to spend a counterfeit $20 bill in a food store. Police say he had resisted arrest. Bystanders captured the scene on cellphone video as officers detained Floyd. The video spread widely when posted online.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe. Please, man," Floyd pleaded while being detained by a white police officer. According to the cellphone video, the officer held Floyd on the ground and knelt on his neck. Floyd was handcuffed.

The officer restraining Floyd urged him to "relax," but the officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck after Floyd stopped moving. One witness said he heard Floyd calling out for his mother before dying.

Because of Floyd's "I can't breathe," his death was quickly compared to that of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man in New York who died in 2014 after a white officer placed him in a chokehold while he begged for his life. Garner also told officers, "I can't breathe," and the cry became a national rallying point against police brutality.