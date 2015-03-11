25 people killed in Philippines as a result of armed conflict

Baku.11 March. REPORT.AZ/ 25 people were killed as a result of confrontation in Philippines between soldiers and members of the largest Muslim rebel organization in the country Banqsamoro.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Philippines, Lieutenant Colonel Harold Cabunoc.

According to the information, two government soldiers and 23 rebels were killed. The collision occurred in the province of Mindanao.

Conflict between the government and rebels continued for about 40 years.