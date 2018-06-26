25 countries support negotiations with Macedonia and Albania on joining to EU

© РИА Новости / Евгений Биятов

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ / Twenty five EU countries out of 28 supported the start of negotiations with Macedonia and Albania on joining the organization, while three countries supported the postponement of the decision. Report informs, Foreign Minister of Greece Nikolaos Kotzias reported after a meeting of the Council of Ministers of EU countries.

"I think that there are two groups of countries, the first with the majority, 25 countries that are in favor of the start of negotiations, however three countries — France, Denmark and Holland believe that the whole process should be postponed," Kotzias said.