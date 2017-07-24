24 people killed, 42 wounded in Kabul explosion

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people were killed in the explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Kabul. Report informs citing Tolo News TV channel, it was reported by the office of the second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan.

The suicide bomber in a vehicle blew himself up in one of the districts of Kabul on Monday morning. As a result of the explosion, some 42 people were wounded.

The explosion occurred not far away from the house of the second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Mokhakik.