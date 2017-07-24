 Top
    Close photo mode

    24 people killed, 42 wounded in Kabul explosion

    Explosion has taken place near house of second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Mokhakik

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people were killed in the explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Kabul. Report informs citing Tolo News TV channel, it was reported by the office of the second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan.

    The suicide bomber in a vehicle blew himself up in one of the districts of Kabul on Monday morning. As a result of the explosion, some 42 people were wounded.

    The explosion occurred not far away from the house of the second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Mokhakik. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi