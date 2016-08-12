24 people injured following turbulence on JetBlue flight

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty-two passengers and two crew members on a Sacramento-bound JetBlue flight were taken to a hospital after the plane was diverted to Rapid City, South Dakota.

Report informs citing Lenta.ru, Flight 429, flying from Boston to Sacramento, was diverted due to turbulence, JetBlue said in a statement. It landed safely in Rapid City around 7:30 p.m. local time.

24 patients were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other details about injuries were available.

A replacement plane was sent to Rapid City for passengers who are continuing on to Sacramento.