 Top
    Close photo mode

    24 people injured following turbulence on JetBlue flight

    A replacement plane was sent to Rapid City for passengers who are continuing on to Sacramento

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty-two passengers and two crew members on a Sacramento-bound JetBlue flight were taken to a hospital after the plane was diverted to Rapid City, South Dakota.

    Report informs citing Lenta.ru, Flight 429, flying from Boston to Sacramento, was diverted due to turbulence, JetBlue said in a statement. It landed safely in Rapid City around 7:30 p.m. local time.

    24 patients were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other details about injuries were available.

    A replacement plane was sent to Rapid City for passengers who are continuing on to Sacramento.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi