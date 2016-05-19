24 dead, 40 missing in Afghanistan flash floods

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people have died and ten others injured in flash floods in northern Sar-e-Pul province, local officials said on Thursday.

In addition, 40 people are missing, Report informs referring to the Tolonews.

Mohammad Zahir Wahdat, the provincial governor, said that more than 150 houses have been destroyed in the floods and rescue teams have not yet reached the area due to security issues.

He appealed to insurgents to not stop rescuers from helping the people.

The floods come after heavy rains in the Kohistanat district of the province.

"Hundreds of houses and also hundreds of acres of land were destroyed in the floods. The local officials are trying to address the issues," Wahdat said.

However, residents have started their own search mission for the missing people.

In the meantime, health officials said that they have started operations and most of those injured in the floods have received medical attention.