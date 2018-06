Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ 23 people were killed in northern India in bus crash. Report informs referring to the foreign media, crowded passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. During the accident 23 people died, another 25 - got injuries. According to the police, the driver is likely to have lost control of the vehicle. All the victims were taken to the hospital. Police are investigating the causes of the accident.