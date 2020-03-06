23 killed in shooting during mass event in Kabul

At least 23 were killed and 33 others wounded during the shooting at a mass event in Kabul, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

The source noted that the data are not conclusive, with the number of casualties likely to increase.

Taliban militants organized an armed attack on participants at a memorial ceremony in Kabul, marking the anniversary of the death of Mujahidin leader Abdullah Ali Mazari in the capital's Musalla district.

Anadolu reports that the ceremony was attended by prominent political figures in the country, including Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah and Hazara's leader, Muhammad Muhakkik.

A representative of Prime Minister Mujiburahman Rahimi said that Abdullah did not sustain any injuries in the attack.

The attack took place during a speech by Mohamed Karim Khalili, head of the Afghan High Peace Council.

An exchange of fire followed the attack.