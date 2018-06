Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ 23 ISIS militants were disarmed in the joint anti-terrorist operation of Iraqi security forces and the international coalition in Anbar, Nineveh and Diayla provinces.

Report informs citing Turkish media, the commander of operations, Brigadier General Kasim al-Mahmoudi said.

12 ISIS militants were killed in operations in Sanjar, district of Mosul.