22 police officers killed after Taliban attack in western Afghanistan

26 November, 2018 10:27

© AFP 2018 / Noorullah Shirzada https://report.az/storage/news/424ae1fa28442b6d07dbfe6224211f5f/b2bbdd88-b90e-4e99-a57e-381e483af67e_292.jpg Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban militants have attacked a security convoy in Afghanistan, killing at least 22 police officers, Report informs citing Afghan agency Pajvak. The incident occurred in Farah province in western Afghanistan. Five other police officers were wounded.