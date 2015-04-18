22 people killed as a result of explosions in Afghanistan

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least 22 people were killed as a result of explosions in eastern Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", the local police issued a statement about it.

According to the police's statement, three explosions occurred in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province this morning. One of the explosions took place near the bank building.

The number of deaths in explosions is determined and the cause of the accident is under the investigation. According to local officials, the number of victims can increase.