More than 200 graves containing the corpses of thousands of victims have been discovered in areas formerly controlled by ISIS. Report informs citing the Anadolu, UN report said.

The report by the UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission documented the existence of 202 mass grave sites in the northern and western Iraqi governorates of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Anbar.