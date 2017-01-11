 Top
    200 mln USD will be spent on Donald Trump's inauguration

    Barack Obama began to hand over the administration to the US President-elect

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ 200 million USD expected to spend on inauguration of the new US president Donald Trump.

    Report informs citing the CNNTürk, Barack Obama began to hand over the administration to Donald Trump.

    According to the information, during the swearing-in ceremony in Washington on January 20 roads in direction to the Congress and White House will be closed, public transportation - subway and bus traffic will be stopped.

    Notably, Donald Trump will be 45th president of the United States. 

