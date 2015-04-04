20 thousand people in Philippines to be evacuated

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Philippine authorities began evacuating more than 20 thousand residents of the coastal areas of the eastern provinces of the largest island of the archipelago - Luzon - because of the threat of an impending typhoon Maisak, Report informs citing the BBC.

The administration of the provinces of Isabela and Aurora has prepared stocks of provisions in collective centers of IDPs.

Forecasters expect the appearance of a typhoon on the east coast of Luzon on April 5.

Despite the weakening as it moves to the Philippines, Maisak will bring wind speed of 160 kilometers per hour and two-meter waves, meteorologists suggest.

In November 2013 Haiyang typhoon killed 7,000 Filipinos.