    20 terrorists killed in shooting in Afghanistan

    Abdul Qayyum Bakizoy: Sartakhta region, which was under control of Taliban cleared of terrorists as a result of skirmish

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ 20 terrorists rendered harmless, security guards killed as a result of skirmish between police and terrorist Taliban combatants in Afghanistan.

    Report informs referring to foreign media, Abdul Qayyum Bakizoy, Head of Seripol province Security Department states.

    According to him, terrorists attacked the building of the police department in Shiremha region of the province. As a result shooting took place.

    About 40 combatants and two policemen wounded, stated in the information. 

