20 people killed, 24 injured in bombing of residential area in Syria

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian fighter jets killed 20 and injured at least 24 people in the northwestern city of Idlib and surrounding districts.

Report informs, a civil defense official in Idlib, Leys el-Faris, told Anadolu Agency.

According to him, destructions occurred as Syrian fighter jets dropped vacuum bombs in the northwestern city of Idlib and surrounding districts: "Residents are involved in search and rescue operations. Rescuers had pulled a number of children’s bodies from the wreckage in Carcanaz. Five-storey building suffered major damage in the bombing".