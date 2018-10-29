20 officials of Indonesia Finance Ministry aboard crashed airplane

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The plane had requested (the air traffic control) to return to base before disappearing from radar, spokesman of the Transport Ministry Bambang Ervan said.

Report informs citing the Xinhua that Ministry of Finance of Indonesia said there were 20 officials of the department aboard.

Lion Air said that the crashed aircraft was operated from August and was suitable for flights.Two pilots of the liner flew a total of 11,000 hours.

The plane with 189 people aboard went down off Karawang of Indonesia's West Java province shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft bound for Pangkal Pinang left the Soekarno-Hatta airport at around 06:10 a.m. local time and disappeared from radar after 13 minutes.