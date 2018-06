Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two police officers were killed and 27 were injured as a result of the explosion occurred near a bus carrying the police officers in Bukheira province of Egypt.

Report informs referring to "Al-Ahram", an explosive device was installed on the road. The employees who were newly involved in the rank of the police, were in the bus.

Bukheira province is located 260 km north of the capital, Cairo.