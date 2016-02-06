2 planes collide midair, plunge into ocean off Los Angeles

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two small planes collided over the ocean just outside Los Angeles Harbor and plunged into the water Friday, prompting a massive search by dozens of boats and divers. As darkness fell there was no sign of survivors.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the Coast Guard said the collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. on a dazzlingly sunny day. Investigators had no immediate word on what might have caused the accident or the number of people aboard the two planes.

Fire and lifeguard boats and rescue divers swarmed the area about two miles outside the entrance to the harbor, where water depths were 80 feet to 90 feet.

Debris that included the full tail number for one plane and partial number of the other was found, Los Angeles County lifeguard Capt. Ken Haskett said.

A Coast Guard helicopter equipped with night vision and two vessels planned to search about 200 square miles of ocean for survivors through the night, with a more extensive search resuming at daybreakş

The nearest harbor entrance was closed to traffic while the search continued.

The crash site was a quarter-mile south of the Angels Gate light, a lighthouse at the San Pedro Breakwater that is on the National Register of Historic Places. The area is popular for flight students, and there were many planes in the crystal-clear skies at the time of the accident.

Pilots communicate at two different radio frequencies - one for above 2,000 feet and the other below, said Reed Novisoff, chief pilot at Pacific Air Flight School.