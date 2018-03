Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 2 people were killed and 8 injured in an explosion in northern Baghdad, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to a source in the Interior Ministry of Iraq, a suicide bomber blew up at a police check point near Ash-Shula.

According to the preliminary report, there were several law enforcement officials among the victims. As noted, the number of victims could increase.