Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Torrential rains in Perşembe region of Ordu province, Turkey caused massive flooding and landslides.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, 2 killed, 1 missing as a result. Other 2 persons rescued.

As a result of heavy rains in the region, many homes and workplaces flooded, 8 bridges, 16 houses destroyed. A number of animals killed.

Rainy weather continue in the region.