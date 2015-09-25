2 dead in fiery plane crash near school in US

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two adults were killed Thursday evening shortly after their plane took off from Granbury Municipal Airport in the US, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said, Report informs citing NBC.

The plane crashed near the end of the runway near Granbury High School, he said. A freshmen football game was under way.

Late Thursday, Deeds said, investigators were trying to figure out who was in the plane and what happened, but it was likely that two men, a pilot and his passenger, were about 200 yards from the runway when the pilot had engine problems and tried to turn the plane around.