 Top
    Close photo mode

    2 dead in fiery plane crash near school in US

    The plane crashed near the end of the runway near Granbury High School

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two adults were killed Thursday evening shortly after their plane took off from Granbury Municipal Airport in the US, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said, Report informs citing NBC.

    The plane crashed near the end of the runway near Granbury High School, he said. A freshmen football game was under way.

    Late Thursday, Deeds said, investigators were trying to figure out who was in the plane and what happened, but it was likely that two men, a pilot and his passenger, were about 200 yards from the runway when the pilot had engine problems and tried to turn the plane around.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi