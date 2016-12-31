2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting after Rapper Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Four men were shot -- two of them fatally -- outside a Connecticut concert venue where rapper Meek Mill had performed Friday night, Report informs citing the New York Daily News..

Police in the town of Wallingford -- about 14 miles north of New Haven -- said the concert appeared to be winding down when shots were fired outside the Oakdale Theater.

Police did not explicitly tie the shooting to the concert or Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams.

The two males who survived the shooting have non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley told reporters.

Investigation is underway.