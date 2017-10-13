2 dead, 10 injured after prison break attempt in U.S.

© AP Photo / Chuck Novara

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ A group of inmates attempted to escape from prison in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, USA. Report informs referring to foreign media the information was released by North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

According to information, two correction officers were killed and 10 people injured while preventing the escape. One of the killed was 50-year-old correction enterprises manager Veronica Darden and 35-year-old correctional officer Justin Smith. The incident occurred at night. Inmates set a fire in the sewing section of prison. While extinguishing the fire some inmates attempted to escape from prison but they failed.30 officers are reported to work in prison where 725 inmates serve their sentence.