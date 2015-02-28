 Top
    Series of explosions in Iraq, 19 people killed

    Several powerful explosions took place in two towns north of Baghdad

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Several powerful explosions took place in two towns on the  north of Baghdad, 19 people killed, Report informs citing the TASS.

    Two explosions took place in the town Balyad Ruz, located in Diyala province, 70 km north-east of Baghdad. According to the agency, at least 11 people killed, 50 were injured.

    Another attack took place in Samarra. A car bomb was blown up near the checkpoint. As a result, 8 representatives of pro-government forces were killed, 15 were wounded.

