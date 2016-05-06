181 hospitalized with heat stroke in Japan

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to the first statistics released by FDMA with the onset of heat in Japan, 181 person has been hospitalized in the country in the week between April 25 and May 1, Report informs.

Six of those taken to the hospital are in grave condition and will need treatment for three weeks. Over half of those affected by heat stroke are older than 65 years of age.

Last summer, dozens of people died from heat stroke and tens of thousands were hospitalized in Japan. Temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some of the country’s prefectures during the 2015 heatwave peaks.