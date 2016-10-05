1,800 refugees rescued in the Mediterranean sea

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The sailors of the Italian coast guard has saved 1,800 people with a few distress boats.

Report informs referring to the BFMTV, large-scale search operation was launched after the open sea was discovered half a dozen different vessels with illegal migrants.

Despite the coming assistance, some could not be saved.

Members of the coast guard lifted out of the water three dozen bodies, about half of the victims are children and women.

According to eyewitnesses, now in the Mediterranean sea, drifting some more boats. Some of them are so crowded that people break down in water. The total number of distress illegals can reach thousands of people.