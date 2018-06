Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ A bomb blast has ripped through a neighbourhood in Iraq’s Karbala province.

Report informs citing PressTV, 18 civilians killed as a result of the blast.

According to the security sources, the blast took place in the town of Ayn Tamer, located 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) west of the provincial capital Karabala, leaving 16 others injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.