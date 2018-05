Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chain-reaction pileup took place in the east China's Anhui province.

Report informs citing the TRT, 18 killed, 21 injured as a result of the accident.

11 injured are reportedly in a serious condition. Agglomerate fog may have contributed to the accident.

A rescue team consisting of firefighters and rescue helicopter was immediately dispatched to the site.