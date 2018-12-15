18 dead, 16 injured after mini-truck plunges into river in Nepal

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 18 people died while 16 others sustained injuries after a mini-truck plunged into a river from a height of approximately 400 metres in Central Nepal on Friday, Report informs citing foreign media.

The mini truck, ferrying passengers from Shikharbesi to Ghyangfedi in Nuwakot District, met with an accident at Dupcheshwor Rural Municipality, leaving 18 dead. Fatalities are expected to rise.

The ill-fated mini-truck is said to have been carrying at least 40 people. All passengers were returning from a funeral. The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.

A rescue operation is underway.