1726 detained at yellow vest’ protests in France

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Some 1,726 people were detained during Saturday’s "yellow vest" protests in France, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has said.

Report informs citing TASS that, according to Castaner, at least 1,220 protesters have been placed in custody. Most protesters were hauled off in Paris and 619 of them were sent to a pre-trial detention center.

Many protesters carried weapons on them, but their lawyers claimed that their clients sought to express strong protest, but did not use violence.