​17 killed in building collapse in central China

Baku. 31 oktober. REPORT.AZ/ A building collapsed during renovations in central China, killing 17 workers and injuring 23.

Report informs citing Associated Press, said officials Saturday about it.

The collapse happened Friday afternoon in the Wuyang County town of Beiwudu in Henan province while work was being done on the building's foundation, the county government said on its website. Forty people were pulled from the debris by early Saturday morning, including 17 killed and 23 injured - nine of them in serious condition.

People suspected of being responsible for the collapse were taken into police custody, the county government said.

The two-story house was built in the 1990s.

A man at the Wuyang County government who declined to be named confirmed details of the collapse when reached by telephone, but said there was no new information to report. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, he said.