Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber has blown himself up in a mosque in Saudi Arabia's southern province of Asseer close to the Yemen border.

Report informs citing Al-Jazeera, the blast killed 17 people.

Many more are believed to be wounded.

The mosque was principally for a state security unit called the Special Emergency Force and all the victims are believed to be members, the YTV channel reported.