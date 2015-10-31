17 children drown off Greece as refugees brave stormy seas

Baku. 31 oktober. REPORT.AZ/ At least 17 children drowned when three boats sank en route from Turkey to Greece, the latest tragedy to strike migrants braving wintry seas to seek asylum in Europe.

Report informs citing AFP, officials said Friday that nine adults also lost their lives when the boats went down, with the drownings once again highlighting the human cost as Europe struggles with its worst migrant crisis since World War II.

In total, 138 people were rescued from the two boats, with the coastguard continuing its search for survivors.

To the north, an AFP correspondent witnessed another boat foundering off the island of Lesbos, with a group of desperate people perched on the roof screaming for help.