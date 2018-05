Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ 16 people were killed, other 22 injured in Yemen's south-western city Yarīm, as a result of air attacks by Saudi-led Arab coalition.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the dead and injured were all civilians.

The information states that oil terminal was shelled on Monday, strong fire occurred as a result.

The city's north entrance also damaged.