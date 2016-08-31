16 passengers injured after United Airlines plane urgently landed

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ 14 passengers and two cabin crew have been injured after a UK-bound transatlantic flight was hit with severe turbulence.

Report informs, the United Airlines flight from Houston to Heathrow was forced to land at Shannon Airport this morning.

It landed in Ireland at around 6am this morning and 16 were taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport in Ireland where it was met by medical personnel.