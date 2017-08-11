16 people killed after NATO bombing in Afghanistan

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 16 civilians have died as a result of air strikes in Afghanistan by a NATO UAV.

Report informs citing Tolo News, the incident took place in Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar province.

Many of killed are women and children.

However, Governor Attaullah Hogiani confirmed information about victims, but he did not report whether they were civilians.

Notably, 16 Afghan police officers were killed as a result of US air strikes in July, 2017.