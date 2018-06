Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 16 people killed, over 18 injured in fire in fitness centre in the central South Korean city of Jecheon.

Report informs citing the Xinhua, victims all stayed at a public sauna in the second floor of the eight-story fitness center.

The fire likely began at the building's parking lot.

50 fire fighting vehicles and two helicopters rushed to the scene. At present, 60 firefighters are on the spot.