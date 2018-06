© AP

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ About 150 skiers had to be rescued from a chairlift in central Austria after it broke down.

The passengers in Styria province were stuck on the chairlift at a height of 7-10 km after it broke down. They were rescued by helicopters.

Warm temperature was favorable for rescue works (temperature 6°C). None of tourists were injured.

The operation lasted for 3 hours.