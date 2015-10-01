150 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan officials say they have regained control of key areas of the northern city of Kunduz from the Taliban, Report informs referring to foreign media.

An operation launched overnight saw forces recapture government landmarks and inflict heavy casualties on the militants, officials said.

But the Taliban has insisted it still control large parts of the city.

The city's capture on Monday by the militant group was a huge blow to President Ashraf Ghani, coming on the first anniversary of his taking power.

The government assault began overnight with fighters infiltrating the city and launching a series of simultaneous attacks from different positions.

Kunduz police chief spokesman Sayed Sarwar Hussaini told BBC Afghan on Thursday that the military had retaken the governor's office, the police chief's office and the intelligence agency building, adding: "Taliban bodies are lying around."