15 thousand refugees arrived in Finland from beginning of year

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ More than 15 thousand refugees arrived in Finland this year.

Report informs referring to Yle, each day more than 600 asylum-seekers arrive in country.

Representative of the Office for Migration in Finland Juha Similä said that the number of asylum-seekers this year may grow to 30-50 thousand at this rate. According to the official, about 15 000 euro spent per year on one asylum seeker living in the center for the reception of refugees.

"This amount includes salary of employees, the cost of maintaining of center and initial maintenance allowance paid to refugees " - said Similä.