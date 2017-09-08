15 states sue Trump administration

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Fifteen states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. government to block President Donald Trump’s plan to end protection against deportation for young immigrants.

Report informs citing Voice of America, the lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn asked a judge to strike down as unconstitutional the president’s action involving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Trump’s plan is “cruel, shortsighted, inhumane” and driven by a personal bias against Mexicans and Latinos, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said.