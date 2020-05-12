15 killed in blast at Afghan funeral

At least 15 people were killed, and 56 others were wounded after a suicide bomb explosion hit a funeral in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar province, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

The funeral was underway for a former Afghan local police official in Kuz Kunar district. A suspected suicide bomb blast went off roughly at 11:00 a.m. (local time), leaving the casualties.

According to Governor's office, those among the killed were Abdullah Malakzai, a member of the provincial council, and a member of the national parliament sustained injuries in the incident, the source said.

Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The radical Taliban movement denies any involvement in the incident.