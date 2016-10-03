Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ 15 fighters of Free Syrian Army killed, 35 injured last night as a result of Turkey's “Euphrates Shield” operation launched against ISIS in Syria.

Report informs referring to Haber7, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces stated.

As a result of the operation 13 terrorists were neutralized.

According to the statement, weapons, ammunition and food warehouse belonging to terrorists and 9 buildings including the location of their leaders were destroyed.