15 countries join UK-led war games off Scotland

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of soldiers from 15 countries have begun UK-led military drills off the coast of Scotland, described as Europe’s biggest war game, amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia.

Report informs referring to the foreign media,the military drills dubbed Exercise Joint Warrior began on Saturday and will include 55 warships, 70 aircraft and 13,000 soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Participating countries are NATO member states including, the UK, the US, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Turkey as well as non-NATO countries Finland and Sweden.

The training is designed to provide NATO and allied forces a multiwarfare environment aimed at improving interoperability and prepare troops for future combined exercises.

The drills will consist of anti-submarine warfare, mock attacks on warships by small vessels and mock amphibious landings as well as mine clearing and airborne landing.

The Exercise Joint Warrior, which is held twice a year, is planned to continue until April 24.