Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The plane Airbus A320 crashed in the South of France. The crashed plane was heading from Düsseldorf to Barcelona, Report informs citing Reuters.

As it was specified, the aircraft belonged to the Germanwings airlines.

The incident occurred in the department of Alpes de Haute Provence. According to French media, there were 142 passengers and six crew members on board.

There is no data about died and injured yet.